Supreme Court upholds 50-year prison term for ex-TAT governor Juthamas





Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the Appeals Court’s verdict against former governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Juthamas Siriwan, and her daughter Jittisopha, who were sentenced to 50 years and 40 years in prison respectively.

In March 2017, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases found the two women guilty of demanding and receiving bribes, amounting to about 62 million baht, from an American business couple who secured the right to manage the Bangkok International Film Festival.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

