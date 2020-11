His Majesty the King has donated 128 million baht for the purchase of medical equipment and supplies for 19 prisons and hospitals serving them, according to the Corrections Department.

The royal donation will go a long way to helping improve medical care for inmates, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

