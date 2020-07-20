July 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Foreign inmates should teach English in prisons: Justice Minister

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Klong Prem Central prison in Bangkok

Klong Prem Central prison in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin suggested the Corrections Department could consider using foreign inmates to teach English to fellow prisoners to supplement their occupational training.

Mr Somsak floated the idea on Monday when he and Labour Minister M.R. Chatu Mongol Sonakul signed an agreement to step up cooperation between the Justice and Labour ministries to address the problem of ex-convict unemployment.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST

Foreign inmates should teach English in prisons: Justice Minister 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Travel Bubble Can Wait: Foreign Minister

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

One new COVID-19 infection recorded in state quarantine

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Over 90% of Thais want a total ban on foreign arrivals: Poll

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Closed beer bars in Pattaya have become a temporary shelter for some homeless

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Travel Bubble Can Wait: Foreign Minister

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreign inmates should teach English in prisons: Justice Minister

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

One new COVID-19 infection recorded in state quarantine

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close