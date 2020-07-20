Foreign inmates should teach English in prisons: Justice Minister

Foreign inmates should teach English in prisons: Justice Minister1 min read
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin suggested the Corrections Department could consider using foreign inmates to teach English to fellow prisoners to supplement their occupational training.
Mr Somsak floated the idea on Monday when he and Labour Minister M.R. Chatu Mongol Sonakul signed an agreement to step up cooperation between the Justice and Labour ministries to address the problem of ex-convict unemployment.
Full story: Bangkok Post
King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST