BANGKOK, July 1 (TNA) – The swine flu in China should not be severe and pork consumption can continue as usual, said the director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn said the influenza originated from China and he was waiting for clear information. There had not been information about the symptoms of the new disease and it needed to be closely monitored, he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

