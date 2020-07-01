July 1, 2020

Ex-PM Yingluck Shinawatra faulted over transfer of NSC chief

Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female prime minister

Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female prime minister. Photo: Yingluck Shinawatra / Facebook.


Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found that former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra abused her power, in violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code, for her illegal removal, nine years ago, of Thawil Pliensri, from his post as secretary-general of the National Security Council and subsequent reassignment to the PM’s Office as an advisor.

NACC deputy secretary-general, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, said today (Wednesday) that the NACC’s investigative panel found that Thawil’s abrupt transfer was carried out with undue haste, taking just four days for the entire process to be completed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

