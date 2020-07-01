More returnees from Kuwait found infected with COVID-19

More returnees from Kuwait found infected with COVID-191 min read
The government on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease infection, workers returning from Kuwait, raising the total to 3,173.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the two men, aged 47 and 48, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. They were both coughing and had a fever, and tested positive for the disease the same day.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS