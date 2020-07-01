More returnees from Kuwait found infected with COVID-19





The government on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease infection, workers returning from Kuwait, raising the total to 3,173.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the two men, aged 47 and 48, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. They were both coughing and had a fever, and tested positive for the disease the same day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

