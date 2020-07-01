July 1, 2020

More returnees from Kuwait found infected with COVID-19

Arayaa and kbt towers from kuwait

Arayaa and KBT towers in Kuwait. Photo: irvin calicut.


The government on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease infection, workers returning from Kuwait, raising the total to 3,173.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the two men, aged 47 and 48, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. They were both coughing and had a fever, and tested positive for the disease the same day.

