July 1, 2020

Fire devastates Sukhawadee House tourist attraction in Pattaya on first day of reopening

Thai fire engine and firefighters

Thai fire engine and firefighters. Photo: Roland Dobbins.


Pattaya – A fire raged through the Sukhawadee House in Pattaya this morning on the first day it re-opened in almost four months due to the Covid19 Coronavirus crisis.

Fire fighters were notified of the fire at 10:30 AM. Fire fighters with more than twenty fire engines and The Pattaya News were dispatched to the scene as flames spread rapidly inside the main building. Sukhawadee House is a popular local tourist attraction with unique wooden architecture that attracts tens of thousands of tourists yearly.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

