Fire devastates Sukhawadee House tourist attraction in Pattaya on first day of reopening

Fire devastates Sukhawadee House tourist attraction in Pattaya on first day of reopening1 min read
Pattaya – A fire raged through the Sukhawadee House in Pattaya this morning on the first day it re-opened in almost four months due to the Covid19 Coronavirus crisis.
Fire fighters were notified of the fire at 10:30 AM. Fire fighters with more than twenty fire engines and The Pattaya News were dispatched to the scene as flames spread rapidly inside the main building. Sukhawadee House is a popular local tourist attraction with unique wooden architecture that attracts tens of thousands of tourists yearly.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News