July 2, 2020

Deputy PM Anutin Stresses Safety in Phase 5 of Eased Restrictions

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

BANGKOK (NNT) – Today is the first day of the Phase 5 easing of social restrictions. More activities are allowed to resume, including businesses that are considered to be most at risk of spreading the feared virus, such as entertainment venues. Public health authorities are working hard to monitor the venues and ensure all parties comply with the regulations.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy PM and Minister of Public Health called an online conference this week with directors of provincial public health offices, and directors of hospitals all over the country, to assign policy to be followed in the new Phase 5 easing of restrictions.

