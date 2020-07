BANGKOK, July 2 (TNA) – Thailand’s travel bubble scheme is feasible as the Covid-19 situation here has improved, said the Director-General of the Disease Control Department.

DCD director-general, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the government eased high-risk activities, which means Thailand is now a safe country after it recorded more than 30 days without local transmission.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts