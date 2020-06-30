Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 1

Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 11 min read
BANGKOK, June 30 (TNA) – The ban on international flights will be lifted tomorrow (July 1) but some travel restrictions will be maintained for disease control and prevention, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced.
Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the CAAT, the aviation regulator issued the announcement to lift the ban on international flights under some conditions.
Despite the lifting of the ban, travel restrictions remain put in place as the Covid-19 situations are still severe in other countries.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA