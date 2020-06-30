June 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 1

1 min read
10 mins ago TN
Departures Entrance 5 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

Departures Entrance 5 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes. CC BY-SA 3.0.


BANGKOK, June 30 (TNA) – The ban on international flights will be lifted tomorrow (July 1) but some travel restrictions will be maintained for disease control and prevention, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced.

Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the CAAT, the aviation regulator issued the announcement to lift the ban on international flights under some conditions.

Despite the lifting of the ban, travel restrictions remain put in place as the Covid-19 situations are still severe in other countries.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 1 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand’s airport usage less than half

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two new quarantined coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nightlife to resume in Thailand, some foreigners allowed in

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 1

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s airport usage less than half

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

China’s President Xi Jinping Signs Hong Kong National Security Law

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two new quarantined coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand

34 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close