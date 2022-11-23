Suspect in trafficking of illegal migrants from Myanmar arrested in Songkhla









A Thai man, alleged to be a key coordinator in the commercial trafficking of illegal migrants from Myanmar into southern Thailand, has been apprehended by immigration officials in the southern province of Songkhla.

28-year-old “Arnat”, was charged with providing shelter, aid and facilitation in the smuggling of illegal migrant workers into Thailand, working with a human trafficking gang in Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





