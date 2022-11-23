November 23, 2022

Police Find Clue to Bomber of Police Flats in Narathiwat

November 23, 2022
Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




NARATHIWAT, Nov 23 (TNA) – Police found that a man dressing like a plainclothes policeman parked a bomb-carrying pickup truck which later went off, killed one police captain and injured 43 others at a police flat compound in Muang district on Nov 22.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police Office, and forensic officers inspected the bomb scene and found parts of a timebomb that was apparently placed in a 50-kilogram cooking gas cylinder.

