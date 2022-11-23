Police Find Clue to Bomber of Police Flats in Narathiwat
NARATHIWAT, Nov 23 (TNA) – Police found that a man dressing like a plainclothes policeman parked a bomb-carrying pickup truck which later went off, killed one police captain and injured 43 others at a police flat compound in Muang district on Nov 22.
Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police Office, and forensic officers inspected the bomb scene and found parts of a timebomb that was apparently placed in a 50-kilogram cooking gas cylinder.
