November 23, 2022

Wild elephant hit by car in Khao Yai

6 mins ago TN
Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park

Wild elephants walking up a road in the area of Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Khunkay.




PRACHIN BURI: A wild elephant was believed to have been hurt when hit by a car on a road through Khao Yai National Park on Tuesday evening.

The accident was reported to Chaiya Huayhongthong, chief of the national park, by Suthiporn Sinkha, leader of a team of rangers to help prevent road accidents involving wild elephants.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon
BANGKOK POST

