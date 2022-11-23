Wild elephant hit by car in Khao Yai

Wild elephants walking up a road in the area of Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Khunkay.









PRACHIN BURI: A wild elephant was believed to have been hurt when hit by a car on a road through Khao Yai National Park on Tuesday evening.

The accident was reported to Chaiya Huayhongthong, chief of the national park, by Suthiporn Sinkha, leader of a team of rangers to help prevent road accidents involving wild elephants.

