November 23, 2022

Chinese businessman Tuhao Surrenders To Police To Face Drugs Charges

4 hours ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 23 (TNA) – A Chinese man named Tuhao turned himself in at the Police Club and denied any involvement with illicit drug business.

Tuhao also known as Chainat accompanied by his lawyer turned up at the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road at 1pm. Earlier the Bangkok South Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly possessing psychoactive substances and selling narcotics.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



