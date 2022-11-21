Global COVID Cases Rise in Winter
BANGKOK, Nov 21 (TNA) – COVID-19 cases worldwide are increasing in winter and the public health minister urged at-risk people to receive vaccination.
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was concerned about increasing COVID-19 cases in many countries because the virus spread faster in winter, disease control measures were eased worldwide and Thailand was welcoming visitors from every country.
