November 21, 2022

Two Thai female trekkers die in Nepal: report

6 hours ago TN
Durbar Square in front of the old royal palace in Patan, Nepal

Durbar Square in front of the old royal palace in Patan, Nepal. Photo: Clemensmarabu.




Two Thai women have reportedly died after suffering from illness while hiking in Nepal.

Mt Everest Today reported on its website on Saturday that the two women had died at the foot of Mesokanto La Pass, northwestern of the capital Kathmandu, on Friday morning, as they were descending from Manang to Mustang village.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla Model Y on autopilot loses control in China, two dead and three injured

6 days ago TN
Chinese rocket Long March 5 rolling out at WSLS

Out-of-control Chinese rocket threatens Earth: expected to crash this Friday or Saturday

3 weeks ago TN
Kuoni ambulance at the Amer Fort in Rajasthan, India

Suspension bridge collapses in India as hundreds of people cross it: at least 141 dead and dozens missing

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Durbar Square in front of the old royal palace in Patan, Nepal

Two Thai female trekkers die in Nepal: report

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination centre at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok, Thailand

Global COVID Cases Rise in Winter

6 hours ago TN
FIFA World Cup Brazil ball

Digital TV operators cry foul over ‘unfair’ World Cup broadcast rights allocation

6 hours ago TN
A forest fire in Mae Hong Son province.

Three mild tremors felt in Mae Hong Son Monday, no reports of damage

6 hours ago TN
Road through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province

Tour bus overturns in Phetchabun, 1 killed, 46 injured

6 hours ago TN