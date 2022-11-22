Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 Official Launches









BANGKOK (NNT) – The international equestrian competition known as Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 has officially commenced and will be taking place until November 27. Attendance at the event is free-of-charge.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously presided over the opening ceremony of the event, with this year’s competition being held under the theme “Together We Are One”. This theme, signifying the unbreakable bond between riders and their noble steeds, is considered the heart and soul of equestrian competitions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

