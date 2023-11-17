17 Thai Released Hostages Return Home Today

TN November 30, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-541 HS-TYV at Hamburg Airport.

Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-541 A345 HS-TYV. Photo: Kevin Hackert / flickr.

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) – Seventeen Thai hostages who were freed by Hamas are scheduled to arrive in Thailand around noon but experienced a 3-hour flight delay.

Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv

They were scheduled to return to Thailand on El Al Flight LY 081, originally set to arrive at 12:15 PM. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced a three-hour delay in the flight schedule.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean"

New criteria for VAT refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues

TN November 30, 2023 0
Electrical cables on a utility pole in Thailand

Thailand's Energy Commission lambasted over electricity price increase

TN November 30, 2023 0
Christmas and New Year in Thailand

New Consumer Protection Center Launched in Thailand

TN November 30, 2023 0

