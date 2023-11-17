17 Thai Released Hostages Return Home Today
BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) – Seventeen Thai hostages who were freed by Hamas are scheduled to arrive in Thailand around noon but experienced a 3-hour flight delay.
Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv
They were scheduled to return to Thailand on El Al Flight LY 081, originally set to arrive at 12:15 PM. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced a three-hour delay in the flight schedule.
