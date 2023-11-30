New criteria for VAT refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues
The Revenue Department has improved value-added tax (VAT) refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues to declare their goods to customs officials. The new criteria will take effect on Dec 1.
Thailand unveils VAT refund for tourists via mobile app
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has asked the Revenue Department to improve criteria and other procedures regarding VAT refunds for foreign tourists.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
