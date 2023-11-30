New criteria for VAT refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean"

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean". Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.

The Revenue Department has improved value-added tax (VAT) refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues to declare their goods to customs officials. The new criteria will take effect on Dec 1.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has asked the Revenue Department to improve criteria and other procedures regarding VAT refunds for foreign tourists.

