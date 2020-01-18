Sat. Jan 18th, 2020

Thailand unveils VAT refund for tourists via mobile app

Vat Refund Tourist Office sign at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Vat Refund Tourist Office sign at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nord794ub.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Finance has launched a blockchain technology project to enable foreign travelers to claim value-added tax refunds via a mobile application. The move is expected to increase tourist spending in the country by 10%.

The Finance Minister, Uttama Savanayana, said the Revenue Department has joined hands with related agencies to launch the blockchain-based VAT refund service for foreign tourists. They can claim their VAT refunds via the “Thailand VRT” app. The project aims to improve operational efficiency and offer more convenience for tourists who wish to claim VAT refunds.

Thailand unveils VAT refund for tourists via mobile app

