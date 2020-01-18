Sat. Jan 18th, 2020

Three People Injured After Knife Attack in Tokyo Restaurant

Subaru Japanese police car

SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STi Japanese police car. Photo: Squadron / PIxabay.


TOKYO (Sputnik) – Three people have been injured after a group of men launched a knife attack at a restaurant in the Shinjuku district of the Japanese capital of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, four men armed with knives entered the restaurant on Saturday morning and demanded to talk with the person in charge of the establishment.

Afterwards, the attackers launched an assault on three of the restaurant’s employees and fled the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

