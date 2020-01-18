Three People Injured After Knife Attack in Tokyo Restaurant





TOKYO (Sputnik) – Three people have been injured after a group of men launched a knife attack at a restaurant in the Shinjuku district of the Japanese capital of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, four men armed with knives entered the restaurant on Saturday morning and demanded to talk with the person in charge of the establishment.

Afterwards, the attackers launched an assault on three of the restaurant’s employees and fled the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



