VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000





The Revenue Department is set to raise the ceiling for value-added tax (VAT) refunds for tourists at downtown agents to 30,000 baht per traveller from 12,000 baht at present.

The tax-collecting agency plans to expand cash payment services for VAT refunds to tourists at 10 international airports nationwide instead of just Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, Pinsai Suraswadi, principal adviser on strategic tax administration, said without revealing when the new rules would be applied.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wichit Chantanusornsiri

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



