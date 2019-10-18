Fri. Oct 18th, 2019

VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean"

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean". Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


The Revenue Department is set to raise the ceiling for value-added tax (VAT) refunds for tourists at downtown agents to 30,000 baht per traveller from 12,000 baht at present.

The tax-collecting agency plans to expand cash payment services for VAT refunds to tourists at 10 international airports nationwide instead of just Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, Pinsai Suraswadi, principal adviser on strategic tax administration, said without revealing when the new rules would be applied.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wichit Chantanusornsiri
BANGKOK POST

