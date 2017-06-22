NACC faults ex-revenue official for malfeasance regarding illegal VAT refund

Thursday, June 22, 2017
Thai Baht coins
A former revenue official of Samut Prakan Mr Payu Suksodkhieu and associates have been faulted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for malfeasance in office in connection with the provincial revenue office’s dispensing of value-added tax refund worth about 1,113 million baht to ghost companies.

NACC secretary-general Sansern Poljiak said Thursday that the agency’s investigators had found out that Payu and his associates who included some officials colluded with some individuals to set up ghost exporting firms, which did not export anything abroad, but used fake tax forms to claim VAT refund for non-existent export goods.

