Another 12 Covid-19 deaths and 1,003 confirmed new cases were reported in Chon Buri. Of the new fatalities, seven were not vaccinated.

The Chon Buri public health office said on Tuesday that the latest fatalities were aged 36-94 years, with an average age of 71. Most had an underlying health condition.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts