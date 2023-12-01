Belgian tourist stumbles and impales his hand on a wire rope in Pattaya

CHONBURI, Dec 1, (TNA) – As a foreigner stumbled on a sidewalk in Pattaya, a wire rope attached to a power pole pierced through his hand.

A rescue team rushed to the scene to aid Mr. (name removed), a 61-year-old Belgian tourist, who was injured after the wire rope pierced through his left wrist and penetrated his palm for nearly 10 centimeters.

Rescuers used a cutting tool to free the victim before transporting him to the hospital.

