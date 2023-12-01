Belgian tourist stumbles and impales his hand on a wire rope in Pattaya

TN December 1, 2023 0
Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Pattaya

Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Thailand. Photo: Ted McGrath / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

CHONBURI, Dec 1, (TNA) – As a foreigner stumbled on a sidewalk in Pattaya, a wire rope attached to a power pole pierced through his hand.

Belgian man found dead in Chiang Mai home

A rescue team rushed to the scene to aid Mr. (name removed), a 61-year-old Belgian tourist, who was injured after the wire rope pierced through his left wrist and penetrated his palm for nearly 10 centimeters.

Rescuers used a cutting tool to free the victim before transporting him to the hospital.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Australian Tourist Allegedly Loses 200,000 Baht to Pickpocket on Pattaya Tour Bus

TN November 29, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung

TN November 28, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

TN November 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A road in Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket.

Driver’s Body and Whisky Bottle Found Outside an Overturned Pickup in Phuket

TN December 1, 2023 0
Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Pattaya

Belgian tourist stumbles and impales his hand on a wire rope in Pattaya

TN December 1, 2023 0
Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean"

New criteria for VAT refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues

TN November 30, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-541 HS-TYV at Hamburg Airport.

17 Thai Released Hostages Return Home Today

TN November 30, 2023 0
Electrical cables on a utility pole in Thailand

Thailand’s Energy Commission lambasted over electricity price increase

TN November 30, 2023 0