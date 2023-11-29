Belgian man found dead in Chiang Mai home

The body of a Belgian man was discovered with a bag over his head after a housemaid found a suicide note at a residence in Chiang Mai province. Thai police suspect murder and rule out suicide.

The maid contacted the police station after finding the suicide note of the 73-year-old Belgian businessman on the dining table of the house in the San Kampaeng district of Chiang Mai province.

The housemaid reported that she had returned to the Belgian man’s house on 26 November after three days’ leave. When she arrived at the house, she went straight to the kitchen to prepare breakfast for the businessman.

When he finished cooking, he brought the food to the dining room table and discovered a suicide note, in which he mentioned financial problems and heartbreak. This led to the discovery of the Belgian businessman’s lifeless body.

-Thailand News (TN)

