Belgian man found dead in Chiang Mai home

TN November 29, 2023 0
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai. Photo: ol'pete / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

The body of a Belgian man was discovered with a bag over his head after a housemaid found a suicide note at a residence in Chiang Mai province. Thai police suspect murder and rule out suicide.

Belgian Expat Allegedly Brutalized by Thai Man in Chonburi Road Rage Incident

The maid contacted the police station after finding the suicide note of the 73-year-old Belgian businessman on the dining table of the house in the San Kampaeng district of Chiang Mai province.

The housemaid reported that she had returned to the Belgian man’s house on 26 November after three days’ leave. When she arrived at the house, she went straight to the kitchen to prepare breakfast for the businessman.

When he finished cooking, he brought the food to the dining room table and discovered a suicide note, in which he mentioned financial problems and heartbreak. This led to the discovery of the Belgian businessman’s lifeless body.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Firefighter and fire blaze

Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai

TN November 29, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivering a speech.

Thai PM Srettha Leads Environmental Crisis Meeting in Chiang Mai

TN November 29, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Probe Launched into Fire at Century-Old Building in Chiang Mai

TN November 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Russian Tourist Injured After Thai Couple Gets Into Argument on Bangla Road in Phuket

TN November 30, 2023 0
Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Australian Tourist Allegedly Loses 200,000 Baht to Pickpocket on Pattaya Tour Bus

TN November 29, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Former Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha becomes privy councillor

TN November 29, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire at a Hua Hin university causes 3 million baht in damage

TN November 29, 2023 0
Firefighter and fire blaze

Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai

TN November 29, 2023 0