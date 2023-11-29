Thai PM Srettha Leads Environmental Crisis Meeting in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led a meeting in Chiang Mai province on Wednesday (Nov 29), targeting the serious environmental issues of forest fires, smog, and PM 2.5 pollution.
Held at the International Convention and Exhibition Center, the gathering brought together governors from 17 provinces, representatives from the private and public sectors, academia, the Chiang Mai Breath Council, and the We Love Chiang Mai Fund.
