Thai PM Srettha Leads Environmental Crisis Meeting in Chiang Mai

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivering a speech.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivering a speech. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

CHIANG MAI (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led a meeting in Chiang Mai province on Wednesday (Nov 29), targeting the serious environmental issues of forest fires, smog, and PM 2.5 pollution.

Prayut found guilty of neglect of duty over PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai

Held at the International Convention and Exhibition Center, the gathering brought together governors from 17 provinces, representatives from the private and public sectors, academia, the Chiang Mai Breath Council, and the We Love Chiang Mai Fund.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

