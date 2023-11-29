Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Nov 29 (TNA) – Three workers were killed in a chemical explosion at a longan orchard in Chiang Mai.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday when workers were making a mixture of potassium chlorate to stimulate longan flowering for off-season longan production.

This incident killed two female workers and caused significant damage to the house, with a fire breaking out and two vehicles being damaged. Firefighters extinguished the flames and transported one male foreign worker suffering burns to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

