Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, Nov 29 (TNA) – Three workers were killed in a chemical explosion at a longan orchard in Chiang Mai.
Two killed, three seriously burnt in factory chemical explosion in Rayong
The explosion occurred on Tuesday when workers were making a mixture of potassium chlorate to stimulate longan flowering for off-season longan production.
This incident killed two female workers and caused significant damage to the house, with a fire breaking out and two vehicles being damaged. Firefighters extinguished the flames and transported one male foreign worker suffering burns to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!