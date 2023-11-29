Fire at a Hua Hin university causes 3 million baht in damage
A fire ripped through a building of a university in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district this afternoon, destroying computers and other property.
The damage is estimated at about Bt3 million. No one is reported to have been injured. Witnesses said the blaze started on the roof of a building in the Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin’s Wang Klai Kangwon campus.
By Thai PBS World