Fire at a Hua Hin university causes 3 million baht in damage

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

A fire ripped through a building of a university in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district this afternoon, destroying computers and other property.

Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai

The damage is estimated at about Bt3 million. No one is reported to have been injured. Witnesses said the blaze started on the roof of a building in the Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin’s Wang Klai Kangwon campus.

