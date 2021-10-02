  • October 2, 2021
Slow start to Phuket reopening

Tourists on a beach in phuket. Photo: FonthipWard / Pixabay.




PHUKET: The reopening of Phuket to allow domestic visitors onto the island got off to a slow start yesterday (Oct 1), with no surge in the number of vehicles and people wanting to come onto the island.

Officers manning the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai have yet to report any people being refused entry to the province under the new conditions, which allow any domestic visitors who have been fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 within seven days before arriving.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



