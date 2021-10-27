Two killed, three seriously burnt in factory chemical explosion in Rayong
Two workers were killed and three others sustained serious burns when a chemical storage tank exploded at a factory in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong on Tuesday afternoon.
The Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Company said in a statement today (Wednesday) that the explosion at about 3pm yesterday, as workers from Qualitech Engineering and Construction Company were repairing tanks in the factory compound, which are normally used to contain naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture.
By Thai PBS World