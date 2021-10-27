October 27, 2021

Two killed, three seriously burnt in factory chemical explosion in Rayong

44 mins ago TN
ISUZU songthaew in Rayong

Isuzu NKR songthaew in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Two workers were killed and three others sustained serious burns when a chemical storage tank exploded at a factory in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong on Tuesday afternoon.

The Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Company said in a statement today (Wednesday) that the explosion at about 3pm yesterday, as workers from Qualitech Engineering and Construction Company were repairing tanks in the factory compound, which are normally used to contain naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Over 1,000 prisoners in Nakhon Si Thammarat catch COVID-19 from unknown source

21 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

Phang-nga student loses leg after second cross-jab, then dies

22 hours ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

COVID-19 cases on the rise in southern Thailand

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Instagram logo

Thai music producer under fire for allegedly improperly touching his daughter

3 mins ago TN
Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok

390 Packages of Favipiravir Seized from Illegal Vendors

30 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

1.8 tonnes of marijuana seized in Korat

35 mins ago TN
ISUZU songthaew in Rayong

Two killed, three seriously burnt in factory chemical explosion in Rayong

44 mins ago TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Sellers in Chatuchak and Khao San ready themselves for tourists

20 hours ago TN