NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Four men were arrested with 1,824 kilogrammes of dried marijuana in their possession in this northeastern province on Wednesday morning, Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam said.

The arrests followed a tip-off that a large quantity of compressed marijuana would be moved from Khon Kaen to Nakhon Ratchasima along the Mitrapap highway.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

