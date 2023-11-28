Pubs and bars in parts of Thailand a step closer to 4am closing

The Cabinet agreed in principle on Tuesday to an amendment to the Interior Ministry’s regulations which would allow pubs and bars in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chon Buri and Koh Samui to stay open until 4am.

Thai Interior Minister Anutin clarifies alcohol sales hours for 4am closing

It was not, however, specified when the new licencing hours will come into effect, but earlier reports tentatively suggested December 15.

By Thai PBS World

