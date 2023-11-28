Thai-Chinese Meeting Addresses Negative Film Impact on Tourism

TN November 28, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya. Photo: Portraitor / Pixabay.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai and Chinese officials recently met to address concerns stemming from a Chinese film that negatively depicted Thailand, causing worry among Chinese tourists.

Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Puangpet Chunlaiad informed Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang during the meeting that the film titled “No More Bets” wrongly portrayed Thailand with illegal activities, including human trafficking, organ trade, call center scams, and extortion gangs, potentially affecting Chinese tourists’ perceptions of safety.

Minister Puangpet clarified that the film was not shot in Thailand but featured the Thai language in some scenes, leading to misunderstandings on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The aim of the meeting was to reassure Chinese citizens about the film’s inaccuracy and emphasize Thailand’s strict safety measures for tourists.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

