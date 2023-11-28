Probe Launched into Fire at Century-Old Building in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, Nov 28 (TNA) – In the wake of a predawn blaze that engulfed a century-old building in Chiang Mai’s central business district this morning, authorities have initiated a rapid and intensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
In early morning, a fire broke out at a century-old building in the central business district of Chiang Mai. Preliminary reports indicate that nine adjacent buildings were affected, with damages estimated at no less than 100 million baht.
TNA