Probe Launched into Fire at Century-Old Building in Chiang Mai

TN November 28, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose. Photo: Cpl. Tyler Main U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.

CHIANG MAI, Nov 28 (TNA) – In the wake of a predawn blaze that engulfed a century-old building in Chiang Mai’s central business district this morning, authorities have initiated a rapid and intensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire destroys 300 shops at Surin border market

In early morning, a fire broke out at a century-old building in the central business district of Chiang Mai. Preliminary reports indicate that nine adjacent buildings were affected, with damages estimated at no less than 100 million baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Khom Loys (Hot Air Lanterns) during the Loy Krathong Festival

160 Chiang Mai Flights Adjusted to Avoid Sky Lanterns During Loy Krathong

TN November 24, 2023 0
Ambulance in Chiang Mai in the early morning.

Two Foreign Tourists Die in Van Crash on Chiang Mai-Pai Road

TN November 11, 2023 0
Road traffic in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai to Convert Red Trucks to Electric Vehicles

TN November 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Thai-Chinese Meeting Addresses Negative Film Impact on Tourism

TN November 28, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Probe Launched into Fire at Century-Old Building in Chiang Mai

TN November 28, 2023 0
Phuket Airport terminal building

Russian Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport For Alleged Fraud

TN November 28, 2023 0
Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Phuket Initiates ‘Crime-Free’ Tourism Safety Scheme

TN November 28, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung

TN November 28, 2023 0