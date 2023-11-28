Probe Launched into Fire at Century-Old Building in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Nov 28 (TNA) – In the wake of a predawn blaze that engulfed a century-old building in Chiang Mai’s central business district this morning, authorities have initiated a rapid and intensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire destroys 300 shops at Surin border market

In early morning, a fire broke out at a century-old building in the central business district of Chiang Mai. Preliminary reports indicate that nine adjacent buildings were affected, with damages estimated at no less than 100 million baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts