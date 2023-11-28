Russian Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport For Alleged Fraud

TN November 28, 2023 0
Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

A Russian woman was arrested at the Phuket International Airport over alleged fraud and importing false information into computer systems.

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Working at Tour Booth

The Phuket Immigration Staff at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express on Monday (November 27th) that on Sunday (November 26th) at 11:40 P.M. they and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau arrested the unidentified 34 year-old female Russian at the Phuket International Departure Terminal.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

