Phuket Initiates ‘Crime-Free’ Tourism Safety Scheme

TN November 28, 2023 0
Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Buildings on Soi Rommanee, Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has initiated the ’Phuket Crime Free’ scheme to enhance the safety of international tourists during the high season. The project, established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), involves collaboration between government bodies, including the provincial administration, police, and immigration office, as well as private sector entities like the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Thai Hotels Association.

Pattaya Police Launch Major Anti-crime Operation Specifically Targeting Foreign Criminals

The initiative, highlighted by Phuket Immigration Police Superintendent Pol Col Thanet Sukchai, is in response to the increasing number of tourists, which amplifies concerns about crime, especially drug offenses. The scheme’s main focus is securing tourist accommodations through a comprehensive database of establishments and guests, ensuring a crime and narcotics-free environment.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Airport terminal building

Russian Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport For Alleged Fraud

TN November 28, 2023 0
Toyota Ambulance in Thailand.

Missing Russian Man Found Dead after Road Accident in Phuket

TN November 28, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Suspect Involved in Dusit College Shooting in Bangkok Surrenders in Phuket

TN November 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

Pubs and bars in parts of Thailand a step closer to 4am closing

TN November 28, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Thai-Chinese Meeting Addresses Negative Film Impact on Tourism

TN November 28, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Probe Launched into Fire at Century-Old Building in Chiang Mai

TN November 28, 2023 0
Phuket Airport terminal building

Russian Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport For Alleged Fraud

TN November 28, 2023 0
Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Phuket Initiates ‘Crime-Free’ Tourism Safety Scheme

TN November 28, 2023 0