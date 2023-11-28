Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung
In a shocking incident that unfolded on November 25th, two Thai individuals sustained gunshot wounds following an altercation involving a makeshift firearm.
5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat
The incident occurred at a rental room in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. At around 11:00 PM, Pol. Lt. Prakasit Pladech, an investigator from Huay Yai Police Station, received a report of a shooting at the aforementioned location and rushed to the scene along with a team of rescue workers.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!