Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung

TN November 28, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya City sign at night in Banglamung. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.

In a shocking incident that unfolded on November 25th, two Thai individuals sustained gunshot wounds following an altercation involving a makeshift firearm.

5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat

The incident occurred at a rental room in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. At around 11:00 PM, Pol. Lt. Prakasit Pladech, an investigator from Huay Yai Police Station, received a report of a shooting at the aforementioned location and rushed to the scene along with a team of rescue workers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

TN November 27, 2023 0
Pattaya Third Road.

Pattaya Authorities Vow to Finish All Road Repairs by March 2024

TN November 24, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Mentally Ill Man Assaulted by Teenagers in Banglamung

TN November 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Phuket Initiates ‘Crime-Free’ Tourism Safety Scheme

TN November 28, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung

TN November 28, 2023 0
Toyota Ambulance in Thailand.

Missing Russian Man Found Dead after Road Accident in Phuket

TN November 28, 2023 0
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Fears about the spread of lung inflammation among children eased

TN November 27, 2023 0
People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Loy Krathong Festival 2023 Held Across the Country

TN November 27, 2023 0