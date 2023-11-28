Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung

Pattaya City sign at night in Banglamung. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.

In a shocking incident that unfolded on November 25th, two Thai individuals sustained gunshot wounds following an altercation involving a makeshift firearm.

The incident occurred at a rental room in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. At around 11:00 PM, Pol. Lt. Prakasit Pladech, an investigator from Huay Yai Police Station, received a report of a shooting at the aforementioned location and rushed to the scene along with a team of rescue workers.

