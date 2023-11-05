}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe 5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat - Thailand News

5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat

5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat

TN November 26, 2023 0
14-carat gold wedding rings

14-carat gold wedding rings. Photo: Jeff Belmonte.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A bridegroom went on a shooting rampage, killing four people including the bride and seriously wounding a man before shooting himself dead with a pistol at his own wedding party on Saturday night, police said.

Gunfight leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded after wedding party in Surat Thani

The shooter was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, a disabled former ranger and Paralympic athlete.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

