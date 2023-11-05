5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A bridegroom went on a shooting rampage, killing four people including the bride and seriously wounding a man before shooting himself dead with a pistol at his own wedding party on Saturday night, police said.

The shooter was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, a disabled former ranger and Paralympic athlete.

