5 dead, 1 injured in shooting at wedding party in Korat
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A bridegroom went on a shooting rampage, killing four people including the bride and seriously wounding a man before shooting himself dead with a pistol at his own wedding party on Saturday night, police said.
The shooter was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, a disabled former ranger and Paralympic athlete.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
