Nine dead and many injured after a van rammed into a group of people in Sisaket

Nine people were killed and more than ten others were injured when a pickup truck rammed into a large group of people attending a Kathin celebration in Phrai Bueng district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket on Saturday night.

Emergency teams from Phrai Bueng district and other nearby districts rushed to the scene, to take the dead and injured to the district hospital.

By Thai PBS World

