Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony
A young man, traveling from Suphan Buri to attend the fireworks show in Pattaya, fell from the fifth floor of a hotel early on Saturday morning, November 25th. The victim, believed to have been intoxicated, survived the fall but sustained severe injuries, according to Pattaya police.
The incident occurred at around 6:45 AM at an unnamed hotel in the central Pattaya area near Beach Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
