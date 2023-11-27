Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung. Photo: 7777777kz.

A young man, traveling from Suphan Buri to attend the fireworks show in Pattaya, fell from the fifth floor of a hotel early on Saturday morning, November 25th. The victim, believed to have been intoxicated, survived the fall but sustained severe injuries, according to Pattaya police.

Woman Survives Fall off Parking Building in Pattaya During Quarrel with Girlfriend

The incident occurred at around 6:45 AM at an unnamed hotel in the central Pattaya area near Beach Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

