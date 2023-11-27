Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

A young man, traveling from Suphan Buri to attend the fireworks show in Pattaya, fell from the fifth floor of a hotel early on Saturday morning, November 25th. The victim, believed to have been intoxicated, survived the fall but sustained severe injuries, according to Pattaya police.

The incident occurred at around 6:45 AM at an unnamed hotel in the central Pattaya area near Beach Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

