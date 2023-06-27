Woman Survives Fall off Parking Building in Pattaya During Quarrel with Girlfriend

Naklua from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel in Pattaya. Photo: Grendelkhan.









A woman fell off a parking building in Naklua while quarrelling with her girlfriend, and survived.

The victim, a 23-year-old Thai woman whose name was withheld, was found resting on the 3rd floor of a parking building in the Naklua area within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

