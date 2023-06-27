Removal of overhead cables to begin on Bangkok’s Charoen Krung Road

TN June 27, 2023 0
Bangkok power line cables

Bangkok power line cables. Photo: Goelze (Pixabay).




The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has joined hands with the Metropolitan Electricity Administration (MEA) to reorganise overhead cables along Charoen Krung Road, by removing unused cables, in a renewed bid to improve Bangkok’s environment.

Overhead cables in Bangkok being moved underground

The attempt by the city administration to relocate the cables underground has stalled, after most telecom service providers shied away from the project due to the high costs being charged by Krungthep Thanakom, the investment arm of BMA.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

