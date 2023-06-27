Five Year Closure Ordered For Two Nightclubs in Kathu After Raid

TN June 27, 2023 0
Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




On Monday (June 26th) at night a team from the Kathu district office placed orders at two previously popular nightclubs ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Maha Nakhon Phuket’ in Kathu.

DSI Raids Accounting and Law Firm in Phuket Allegedly Being Illegal Nominee for Foreigners

Both orders have been issued by the Phuket Vice Governor Amnouy Pinsuwan. The orders state that ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Maha Nakhon Phuket’ have been ordered for a five year closure. The order is affected from June 26th, 2023 until the same date in 2028.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

