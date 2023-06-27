Five Year Closure Ordered For Two Nightclubs in Kathu After Raid









On Monday (June 26th) at night a team from the Kathu district office placed orders at two previously popular nightclubs ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Maha Nakhon Phuket’ in Kathu.

Both orders have been issued by the Phuket Vice Governor Amnouy Pinsuwan. The orders state that ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Maha Nakhon Phuket’ have been ordered for a five year closure. The order is affected from June 26th, 2023 until the same date in 2028.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

