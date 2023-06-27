Driver caught in Pathum Thani using fake plates, 260 unpaid toll charges









A businesswoman has been arrested in Pathum Thani province for using fake licence plates on her BMW car and allegedly failing to pay toll fees 260 times, as shown in the official database.

Highway police apprehended Ms Thanatsupha, 35, on Kanchanaphisek Eastern Ring Road as she was heading to Bang Pa-in in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, on Monday evening, the Central Investigation Bureau said on Tuesday. Her full name was not disclosed.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

