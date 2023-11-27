Russian Arrested in Satun For Alleged Involvement in Illegal Financial Transactions

A wanted, overstaying Russian man was arrested in Satun after he was allegedly involved in illegal electronic financial transactions that generated more than a billion Baht.

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN media that earlier this week they arrested a suspect identified only as Mr. Nagoro, 32, a Russian national in a car at a checkpoint near the border in Wang Prajan, Khuan Don district.

