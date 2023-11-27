Thai Health Ministry dealing with potential spread of respiratory illness from China
The Thai Ministry of Public Health has adopted four precautionary measures to cope with a respiratory illness which is now spreading among children in northern China.
Over 3,400 people in Chiang Rai treated for respiratory conditions last week
Several experts in infectious diseases, among them Professor Dr. Yong Poovorawan, Professor Dr. Kulkanya Chokephaibulkit and Associate Professor Dr. Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, have been mobilised by the ministry for consultations and to help in developing measures to cope with the disease.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
