Thai Health Ministry dealing with potential spread of respiratory illness from China

TN November 27, 2023 0
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has adopted four precautionary measures to cope with a respiratory illness which is now spreading among children in northern China.

Over 3,400 people in Chiang Rai treated for respiratory conditions last week

Several experts in infectious diseases, among them Professor Dr. Yong Poovorawan, Professor Dr. Kulkanya Chokephaibulkit and Associate Professor Dr. Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, have been mobilised by the ministry for consultations and to help in developing measures to cope with the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Fears about the spread of lung inflammation among children eased

TN November 27, 2023 0
People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Loy Krathong Festival 2023 Held Across the Country

TN November 27, 2023 0
Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv

TN November 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Fears about the spread of lung inflammation among children eased

TN November 27, 2023 0
People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Loy Krathong Festival 2023 Held Across the Country

TN November 27, 2023 0
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Thai Health Ministry dealing with potential spread of respiratory illness from China

TN November 27, 2023 0
Red baht bus in Satun

Russian Arrested in Satun For Alleged Involvement in Illegal Financial Transactions

TN November 27, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

TN November 27, 2023 0