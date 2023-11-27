Loy Krathong Festival 2023 Held Across the Country
TAK, Nov 27 (TNA) – Tak province hosted a spectacular Loy Krathong festival last night, featuring a competition for the unique custom of threading coconut shell Krathongs together and floating them in a candlelit chain, called Krathong Sai.
160 Chiang Mai Flights Adjusted to Avoid Sky Lanterns During Loy Krathong
The traditional Loy Krathong procession featured 1,000 beautifully coconut shell krathongs, vying for the royal trophy. Crowds gathered to witness the procession of a thousand illuminated krathongs.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!