Loy Krathong Festival 2023 Held Across the Country

People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: John Shedrick.

TAK, Nov 27 (TNA) – Tak province hosted a spectacular Loy Krathong festival last night, featuring a competition for the unique custom of threading coconut shell Krathongs together and floating them in a candlelit chain, called Krathong Sai.

The traditional Loy Krathong procession featured 1,000 beautifully coconut shell krathongs, vying for the royal trophy. Crowds gathered to witness the procession of a thousand illuminated krathongs.

