160 Chiang Mai Flights Adjusted to Avoid Sky Lanterns During Loy Krathong

CHAING MAI, Nov 24 (TNA) – Chiang Mai Airport has announced changes to its flight schedule during the Loy Krathong festival, with adjustments affecting up to 160 flights on November 27-28.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to minimize the risk associated with flying Yi Peng lanterns. According to Mr. Wisoot Kamyod, Deputy Director of Chiang Mai Airport, a total of 160 flights will either be canceled or rescheduled, accounting for 47% of all flights operating during the festival.

