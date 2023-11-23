}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Loy Krathong 2023 celebrations around the country

Loy Krathong 2023 celebrations around the country

November 23, 2023
Sky lanterns during the Loy Krathong Festival

Sky paper lanterns or Khom Fai during the Loy Krathong Festival in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.

The Loy Krathong festival is just around the corner; this year, Loy Krathong day will fall on November 27. This is the Thai PBS World list of provinces in which special celebrations will be held outside Bangkok:

Total lunar eclipse to take place on Loy Krathong evening

November 18 – 27: Sukhothai

November 18 – 27: Samut Songkhram

November 24 – 27: Tak

November 25 – 27: Mae Hong Son

November 25 – 27: Khon Kaen

November 26 – 27: Roi Et

November 26 – 27: Lampang

November 26 – 27: Lop Buri

November 26 – 28: Chiang Mai

November 26 – 28: Chiang Rai

November 27: Rayong

November 27: Nakhon Sawan

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

