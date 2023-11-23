Loy Krathong 2023 celebrations around the country
The Loy Krathong festival is just around the corner; this year, Loy Krathong day will fall on November 27. This is the Thai PBS World list of provinces in which special celebrations will be held outside Bangkok:
November 18 – 27: Sukhothai
November 18 – 27: Samut Songkhram
November 24 – 27: Tak
November 25 – 27: Mae Hong Son
November 25 – 27: Khon Kaen
November 26 – 27: Roi Et
November 26 – 27: Lampang
November 26 – 27: Lop Buri
November 26 – 28: Chiang Mai
November 26 – 28: Chiang Rai
November 27: Rayong
November 27: Nakhon Sawan
Source: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
